NOSTALGIA lets people reminisce about days gone past whether it's by looking at old photos and videos, or recalling memories.
Here we take a look back at some old pictures from the Tivyside Advertiser archive of the New Quay area.
We highlight some faces from the likes of New Quay's RNLI and bowls club as well as some old scenic pictures and paintings.
Do you recognise any of these faces? Or how places have changed over the years?
We have a nostalgia group where people from across the region can post their old photos and memories.
