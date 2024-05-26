NOSTALGIA lets people reminisce about days gone past whether it's by looking at old photos and videos, or recalling memories.

Here we take a look back at some old pictures from the Tivyside Advertiser archive of the New Quay area.

We highlight some faces from the likes of New Quay's RNLI and bowls club as well as some old scenic pictures and paintings.

Do you recognise any of these faces? Or how places have changed over the years?

Western Telegraph: Local fisherman in New Quay for a community play in the late 1980s.Local fisherman in New Quay for a community play in the late 1980s.

Western Telegraph: The Black Lion, New QuayThe Black Lion, New Quay

Western Telegraph: New Quay walkers in 2016.New Quay walkers in 2016.

Western Telegraph: Jones family at New Quay RNLI. The image is now in the National Library of Wales. Picture: Jack LoweJones family at New Quay RNLI. The image is now in the National Library of Wales. Picture: Jack Lowe

Western Telegraph: New Quay RNLI presentation in 2018: Councillor Daniel Potter, Jean Legg, George Legg and Alan TomkinsNew Quay RNLI presentation in 2018: Councillor Daniel Potter, Jean Legg, George Legg and Alan Tomkins

Western Telegraph: Old photo of the beach at New QuayOld photo of the beach at New Quay

Western Telegraph: New Quay Bowling Club winners and finalists in 2014New Quay Bowling Club winners and finalists in 2014

Western Telegraph: A world record attempt was held at New Quay beachA world record attempt was held at New Quay beach

Western Telegraph: Bosuns Locker, New Quay, 2015Bosuns Locker, New Quay, 2015

