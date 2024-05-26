Here we take a look back at some old pictures from the Tivyside Advertiser archive of the New Quay area.

We highlight some faces from the likes of New Quay's RNLI and bowls club as well as some old scenic pictures and paintings.

Do you recognise any of these faces? Or how places have changed over the years?

Local fisherman in New Quay for a community play in the late 1980s.

The Black Lion, New Quay

New Quay walkers in 2016.

Jones family at New Quay RNLI. The image is now in the National Library of Wales. Picture: Jack Lowe

New Quay RNLI presentation in 2018: Councillor Daniel Potter, Jean Legg, George Legg and Alan Tomkins

Old photo of the beach at New Quay

New Quay Bowling Club winners and finalists in 2014

A world record attempt was held at New Quay beach

Bosuns Locker, New Quay, 2015

