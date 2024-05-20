Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, meeting on May 20, received an update on acquisitions and disposals of land and buildings in the county.

In accordance with the council’s constitution, Cabinet receive a report biannually, on the acquisition or disposal of land and/premises by the authority since the last report, where the acquisition or disposal was for a sum in excess of £100,000.

The report listed 16 acquisitions by the council, in areas including Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, Neyland, Cilgerran, Pembroke Dock, Lamphey, and Broad Haven, for a total of £ 3,502,000, in line with the HRA (Housing Revenue Account) business plan.

The report before members also listed one disposal, the former Ship and Anchor, High Street, Fishguard, at £170,000, which will be used by a housing association.

The report said: “It should also be of note that some temporary additional resource has been obtained to enable capital receipts from the disposal of any surplus property where appropriate so there should be an increase in sales over the next 12–18 months.”

Presenting the item, Deputy Leader Cllr Paul Miller moved it be noted, seconded by new leader Cllr Jon Harvey, who said: “From my side, I think it’s really good to see the amount of acquisitions, particularly for residential properties, it’s additional housing stock for the council.”

Members agreed to note the acquisitions and disposals, with six-monthly updates to continue.

The May 20 meeting was the first Cabinet headed by new council leader Cllr Jon Harvey.