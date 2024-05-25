The Welsh county was ranked sixth behind Argyll and Bute, Peak District, The Cotswolds, New Forest, and the Lake District.

However, Pembrokeshire was ranked the best staycation destination in Wales, beating Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire, and Cardiff.

The study by Defender compared each locations population to its number of National Trust sites, hiking trails, wellness retreats, Michelin restaurants, golf clubs and highly rated five-star hotels.

Pembrokeshire was found to have 123,360 inhabitants, seven five-star hotels, five Michelin Guide restaurants, two five-star golf clubs, fourteen luxury spa and wellness centres, three excellent hiking trails and 13 National Trust locations.

National Trust properties in Pembrokeshire include the Colby Woodland Garden, St David’s Peninsula and Tudor Merchant House.

Pembrokeshire along with Ceredigion in Wales, was ranked in the top ten British destinations for the highest density of luxury spa centres.

The Lake District was ranked first due its population of 40,478, ten five-star hotels, 18 Michelin Guide restaurants, five five-star golf clubs, 25 luxury spa and wellness centres, 32 excellent hiking trails and 23 National Trust locations.

New Forest came second with a population of 34,000, two five-star hotels, three Michelin Guide restaurants, one five-star golf club, 13 luxury spa and wellness centres, one excellent hiking trail and six National Trust locations.

For methodology, the ‘Defender Destination Index’ generated population data for each region from the Office of National Statistics and the City Population Index.

Tripadvisor and the National Trust were used to calculate the number of specific types of amenities in the areas of each local district.

Amenities were then ranked individually by ‘population per amenity’ and combined to measure the overall index score to find the most remote locations which contained the highest number of high-rated amenities.

To view the full study by Defender, visit their website.