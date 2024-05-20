The Crymych Arms was bought by the community last year and reopened in December 2023 after being closed for more than two years.

The Tafarn Crymych Arms closed in September 2021 when the current owners retired and put the pub up for sale.

Crymych Football Club coordinated the community purchase of the historic pub in the heart of the village.

The pub is thought to be the site of the first building in Crymych and dates back to 1861 if not earlier and its presence was sorely missed by locals.

In just under a year volunteers raised more than £200,000 to buy the pub and also secured a significant Community Ownership windfall from the UK Government.

On Saturday, May 18 many of the local supporters turned out to see the unveiling of the new bar and cwtsh area as the community celebrated the latest phase of the pub’s redevelopment. The bar and cwtsh have been completely made over and at the recent celebration Granville and Sheila John cut the ribbon to official open the areas.

They congratulated the whole community achieving the great outcome of reopening the pub.

"The support from the community has been outstanding with people from near and far supporting the community share offer to gather the funds to buy the pub and to reopen it,” said member of the project team, Cris Tomos.

"We are now asking people to call in and give additional ideas on what activities and social events can be put on.

“Already offers are coming in for developing a history club, a walking club and a gardening club to meet at the community venue."

The next phase of the pub’s development will be the revamping of the restaurant area in the building. Anyone interested in supporting the project can contact the community pub on crymych,arms@gmail.com or phoning the HubClubPub on 01239 831435.