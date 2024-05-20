These M4 closures come as a result of maintenance, structural and electrical works set to be carried out during the week.

The closures are set to take place in various locations up and down the M4 including on the Prince of Wales Bridge and near Newport, Port Talbot and Swansea.

These are the sections of the M4, according to Traffic Wales, that will experience road closures this week (May 20 to 26).

M4 road closures this week (May 20 to 26)

M4, westbound - Junction 22 to 23: The M4 will be closed westbound between junction 22 (Pilning/Prince of Wales Bridge) to junction 23 (Rogiet) overnight from Wednesday (May 22) until Friday (May 24) due to structure maintenance work.

The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am each night.

A diversion will be in place via the M48 Severn Bridge.

M4, both directions - Junction 24 to 28: The M4 will be closed in both directions from junction 24 (Coldra) to 28 (Tredegar Park) overnight from Monday (May 20) to Wednesday (May 22) due to maintenance work.

The closures will take place each night between 8pm and 6am and diversions will be in place.

M4, eastbound - Junction 26: The entry slip road eastbound on the M4 at junction 26 (Malpas) will be closed from Monday (May 20) to Friday (May 24) due to maintenance work.

The closures will take place each night from 8pm until 6am and diversions will be in place.

M4, both directions - Junction 40: Both the entry and exit slip roads to the M4 at junction 40 (Taibach) will be closed overnight from Sunday (May 19) to Thursday (May 23) due to electrical works.

The closures will take place each night from 8pm until 6am and diversions will be in place.

M4, westbound - Junction 41: The entry slip road westbound to the M4 at junction 41 (Pentyla/Baglan) will be closed from Sunday (May 19) to Thursday (May 23) due to electrical works.

The closures will take place each night between 8pm and 6am and diversions will be in place.

M4, eastbound - junction 43: The entry slip road eastbound to the M4 at junction 43 (Llandarcy) will be closed overnight between Thursday (May 23) and Friday (May 24) due to maintenance works.

This closure will take place between 8pm and 6am.

M4, westbound - junction 44: The offslip westbound to the M4 at junction 44 (Lon Las) will be closed overnight between Thursday (May 23) and Saturday (May 25) due to maintenance works.

The closures will take place each night between 8pm and 6am and local diversions will be in place.

M4, westbound - junction 47: The exit slip road westbound to the M4 at junction 47 (Penllergaer) will be closed overnight between Monday (May 20) and Tuesday (May 21) due to maintenance works.

This closure will take place between 8pm and 6am..

For more information on these or any other traffic warnings, visit the Traffic Wales website or social media pages.