Tenby's lifeboat crew recently received new Guernsey jumpers honouring the late Arthur Squibbs.

Mr Squibbs, Tenby's Honorary Launching Authority for many years, played a significant role at the station.

Sadly passing three years ago, his legacy persists in his wife, Nora, who was awarded an RNLI long service award last year by CEO Mark Dowie.

Their late son Roland, also a former station launching authority, strengthened the family connection with the station.