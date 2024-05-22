Tenby's lifeboat crew recently received new Guernsey jumpers honouring the late Arthur Squibbs.
Mr Squibbs, Tenby's Honorary Launching Authority for many years, played a significant role at the station.
Sadly passing three years ago, his legacy persists in his wife, Nora, who was awarded an RNLI long service award last year by CEO Mark Dowie.
Their late son Roland, also a former station launching authority, strengthened the family connection with the station.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here