A DRIVER will appear at Swansea Crown Court following a crash with a motorcyclist in Milford Haven.
Charlotte Harding, 38, of Murray Road in Milford Haven, has been charged with causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving.
It was alleged that Harding crashed an Audi A3 in to paramedic Sean Luby, who was riding his Honda motorbike on the A4076 Steynton Road at around 5.10pm on January 29 last year.
Harding was accused of driving without due care and attention at the time of the crash.
The case came before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 14.
Harding was granted bail, and will appear at Swansea Crown Court to enter her plea on June 14.
