The Pont Felin Cwrrws bridge near Llandyfriog is believed to have been targeted sometime around May 10.

The historic bridge over the Afon Cynllo, is located between the south Ceredigion villages of Henllan and Aberbanc.

Thieves have taken 15 the masoned coping stones from the top of the bridge.

Local residents reported the theft to Dyfed-Powys Police last week after they noticed the masonry had been removed.

