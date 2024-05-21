Menter Rhosygilwen has introduced an annual £3,000 bursary to support one young talent wanting to pursue music.

This bursary will be provided over two years, with half given at the acceptance of the student by a conservatoire or university, and the remainder after successful continuation into the second year.

Financial constraints often limit the opportunities of students wishing to continue their music education, a problem Menter Rhosygilwen seeks to address.

Over the years, this part of Wales has been a breeding ground for successful musicians and performers, and the institution hopes to perpetuate this tradition.

Promotion and selection processes will be overseen by the charity, Young Music Makers of Dyfed (YMMD), who have experience working with music services across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

As part of the application process, candidates must participate in one of YMMD's programs.

Their performance, plus a written statement detailing their need for the bursary and how it will help them, will form the basis for the final selection.

The bursary initiative begins with the academic year 2025-26, exclusively supporting a student studying at a UK conservatoire or university.

The successful candidate will be announced by Glen Peters of Rhosygilwen at the Young Musician of Dyfed final on April 5, 2025.

Students interested in applying should email their written statements between July 1 and September 30, 2024, to Emyr Wynne Jones, chairman of YMMD.