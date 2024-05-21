The event is set to take place at the Twr y Felin art hotel in St Davids on Tuesday, May 28, before the St Davids Cathedral Festival evening programme.

Dr Sarah Beynon from the nearby Bug Farm will discuss her ongoing project to reintroduce the locally extinct marsh fritillary butterfly back to St Davids.

There will be a collection for this project during the evening's concert at St Davids Cathedral.

Following Dr Beynon, clarinettist Emma Johnson, who was the 1984 BBC Young Musician of the Year, will join Simon Pearce in conversation.

They will discuss Ms Johnson's life in music and her ‘Tree of Life’ composition, a musical creation reflecting her thoughts on the climate crisis.

The evening's concert, starting at 7pm, will showcase Ms Johnson and her orchestra, focusing on music that celebrates the beauty of the natural world.

Attendees can secure their tickets for the talk, starting at 4.45pm, directly with the Cathedral.

Tickets are priced at £5 per person, which includes a welcome soft drink.

Nestled on the edge of St Davids and boasting free parking for guests, Twr y Felin is approximately a 12-minute walk from the cathedral.

The hotel also offers a special two-night stay and pre-concert dinner each evening in its AA three Rosette Blas restaurant.

Reservations can be made directly on the hotel's website or by calling 01437 725 555.