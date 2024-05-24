On Monday, May 27, the 2024 Pembroke Dock Falcon will take place at the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre.

The event is from 11am to 3pm and will feature VR pilot training, vintage toy display, lightsabre classes and an imperial target range.

Pembroke Dock Falcon posted on their Facebook page:

“The countdown has begun. Get ready for the 2024 'Pembroke Dock Falcon - Family Fun Day' at the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre on Bank Holiday Mon May 27th. #starwars #theempirestrikesback #millenniumfalcon #pembrokedockfalcon”

This is the third time the Falcon Fun Day has occurred on spring bank holiday.

Over 600 people attended the event last year which consisted of lightsabre battles and famous droids.

The Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre is an all-weather facility that hosts a range of events and exhibitions throughout the year.

There are free parking spaces, a coffee shop offering snacks and drinks and a gift shop selling a variety of themed souvenirs.

To support the heritage centre, you can donate using the Local Giving page on the website.

For more information about the family fun day, call 01646 684 220 or email enquiries@pdht.org.