The teens – who cannot be named due to their age – were charged with offences relating to an alleged incident at Johnston Station on October 2.

A 15-year-old from Fishguard was accused of assault by beating and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

A 14-year-old from Milford Haven was alleged to have threatened the same man at the station with the intent to harass him or cause him alarm or distress.

They each pleaded guilty to the offences at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 16.

Both defendants were ordered to pay £25 in compensation, £42.50 in costs and a £26 surcharge. They were also both made the subject of six-month referral orders.