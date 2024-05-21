TWO teenagers have appeared in court after an incident at a Pembrokeshire railway station.
The teens – who cannot be named due to their age – were charged with offences relating to an alleged incident at Johnston Station on October 2.
A 15-year-old from Fishguard was accused of assault by beating and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
- For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
A 14-year-old from Milford Haven was alleged to have threatened the same man at the station with the intent to harass him or cause him alarm or distress.
They each pleaded guilty to the offences at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 16.
Both defendants were ordered to pay £25 in compensation, £42.50 in costs and a £26 surcharge. They were also both made the subject of six-month referral orders.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article