John Bates, 57, of Jury Lane, faced three charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 14.

He was accused of having six Category A – the most serious – images, 41 Category B images and 103 Category C images of children.

The offences were said to have taken place at Park Hall Caravan Site between October 20, 2016, and March 9, 2022.

The case was adjourned, and Bates will return to Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 21 to enter his pleas.