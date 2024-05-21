The handsome Georgian house is advertised by Savills and has four floors, four bedrooms, three reception rooms, private off-road parking, views of St Brides Bay from the second floor and one self-contained cottage.

The property is currently used as guest accommodation with two B&B rooms and two self-catering apartments, including a studio in the rear garden for owners’ accommodation.

The house has four beautiful bedrooms. (Image: Savills)

Three bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. (Image: Savills)

On the ground floor there is a reception hall which leads to the principal reception rooms.

A living room is on the left with a wood-burning stove and the area can be used as a self-catering suite due to a small kitchenette and wet room accessible through double doors.

The attic bedroom has views of St Brides Bay. (Image: Savills)

Several beaches and Pembrokeshire Coastal Paths are nearby. (Image: Savills)

A dining room is on the right of the reception hall which has been used by B&B guests, as another double door leads to the kitchen at the rear of the house.

There are three large bedrooms on the first floor. The principal bedroom has a bathroom suite with a separate shower and the second bedroom has access to a shower room.

The second floor features an attic bedroom suite and self-contained owners’ accommodation with a kitchenette area, bathroom and large roof windows to enjoy the view of St Brides Bay.

There is a cosy studio room at the rear of the house. (Image: Savills)

The house is based in the village of Solva. (Image: Savills)On the lower ground floor there is a laundry room and a studio room with a biofuel fireplace.

At the rear of the house there is a cosy garden studio with an open plan living room, dining room, bedroom, kitchenette and wetroom. This exists next to a south-facing garden area.

Meanwhile, at the front of the property, there is an off-road parking bay and a three-pin socket for overnight charging of electrical vehicles.

Haroldston House is based in Solva village and is close to scenic locations like the Gribin Coastal Walk, Porthclais Harbour and the Preseli Hills.

It is also near beaches such as Solva Beach, Whitesands, Newgale Beach and Abereiddy beach.

Not to mention, a range of shops, art galleries, restaurants, cafes and pubs.

Furthermore, boat trips can be taken in the area to Skomer or Ramsay Island where puffins, seals and dolphins are visible.

Finally, keen golfers are close to two exceptional courses in St Davids and Haverfordwest.

For more information about the property, view the listing on the Savills website.