Scott Cowdery, 31, of Wesley Place in Trecwn, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with six offences of shoplifting and one of possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Cowdery was alleged to have stolen three bottles of spirits, worth around £80, from Tesco in Haverfordwest on January 31, and groceries from Iceland in Haverfordwest on both March 18 and 21 – worth £16.05 and £29.05 respectively.

He was also accused of stealing razors worth £99.98 from Boots at Withybush Retail Park, and razors worth around £80 from Boots in Pembroke Dock.

The defendant was also charged with shoplifting food from the Premier Stores on Market Street in Haverfordwest on May 13.

It was also alleged that, on May 13 at Haverfordwest Police Station, Cowdery was found in possession of 7.7 grams of cocaine and had intended to supply it.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

He pleaded guilty to each of the shoplifting offences at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on May 15.

The day before, Cowdery appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with breaching a restraining order a restraining order – which had been imposed on March 8 last year – in Johnston on July 22 last year.

The prosecution offered no evidence, and Cowdery was found not guilty of the breach.

The defendant had also been accused of assaulting a police officer in Johnston on July 22, which he pleaded guilty to on May 6.

Cowdery was granted bail, and will next appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 21.