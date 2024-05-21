Angle All-Weather Lifeboat was requested to launch at 10pm on Sunday night, May 19 following reports from the coastguard reporting a female in difficulty in the water off Fort Road, Pembroke Dock.

The lifeboat launched and began making best speed to the area, arriving on scene just 10 minutes later.

The Port Authority pilot vessel St David’s had not long arrived on scene and started searching. Members of the Dale Coastguard Rescue Team were on the beach with person who had made the 999 call, giving the lifeboat the approximate position of the casualty.

The crew could hear the casualty screaming, and shortly after she came into view in the lifeboat’s searchlights.

Heading immediately for her, she began to struggle further and on numerous occasions began to slip below the surface. Just in time, the crew reached out a boat hook which the casualty managed to grab hold of. She was then floated into the lifeboat’s man overboard recovery cradle and recovered onboard.

The crew immediately began warming and reassuring the casualty while carrying out a thorough casualty care assessment. The decision was made to redirect all assets to Hobbs Point where the lifeboat would come alongside.

A few minutes later once secure alongside, the crew were met by members of Dale, Tenby and St Govan’s Coastguard Rescue Teams, paramedics and police officers. The casualty was safely walked ashore to an awaiting ambulance.

With no further assistance required, the lifeboat and her crew were stood down to return to station where she was readied for further service by 11:45pm.

“A huge thanks to the crew of the pilot vessel for their quick response and valuable assistance in searching, and to the coastguard for their direction to the casualty,” said a spokesperson for Angle Lifeboat.

“A fantastic example of multi-agency teamwork.”