A North Wales Police officer has spoken of one of the worst dog attacks he has seen in his career, when 22 sheep carrying lambs were killed, and another 48 injured.

The Leader reported in 2023 on the devastating impact of the attack at Paul Jones' farm in Rhos.

Two American XL Bulldogs escaped their home and came onto the farm, mauling and killing dozens of animals.

Mr Jones lost around £14,000 worth of animals in the attack.

The incident was caught on the officers' body cameras while they were filming the latest series of Y Llinell Las for S4C.

In a harrowing series of clips, officers attempt to do what they can to help Mr Jones and call in support.

But with the dogs out of control and concerns over further injury, he takes the difficult decision to shoot them.

The first episode of the new Y Llinell Las series started on Tuesday (May 14) and is also available on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

According to Iwan Owen, a member of the Rural Crime Team who has over 40 years of experience with the police, attacks on sheep occur weekly in north Wales.

He said: "I'm sure the traffic gang are fed up with people who drink and drive. Well, for us, it's the sheep attacks that happen over and over."

"Why the hell would someone want an XL Bully? I don’t understand why would you want a dog like that in a home.

Paul Jones and two of the many sheep which were injured in the attack

"Think how strong they are, how much damage they can do - it's life-threatening.

"Farmers are tough guys - they're used to dogs and getting hold of them, but you wouldn’t get hold of an XL Bully.

"There's not much of a chance for you to walk away without being terribly injured."

Speaking of the incident at Rhos Farm, he said: "[It was] a massacre - complete devastation.

"A very difficult situation. One of the worst I've seen in my career."

David Hughes, of Pen y Wern, Rhosllanerchrugog, appeared at Wrexham Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 where he admitted being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and being the owner of a dog worrying livestock.

The 26-year-old was later banned from keeping dogs for five years and ordered to pay £900 in fines.