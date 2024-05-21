The crew were paged after a member of the public had called 999 after noticing a sailing dinghy not moving after lowering its sails off Llanion on May 18.

The lifeboat was launched, and made its way in to Cosheton Pill.

Milford Haven Harbour Patrol were also on the scene, but were unable to reach the dinghy due to the shallow water.

Angle’s crew headed over using the Y Boat, and, after speaking with the dinghy’s skipper, found the dinghy was stuck in the shallows.

A tow was rigged and the Y boat crew then helped the sailor back to the slipway a short distance away.

The lifeboat crew were stood down, and returned to base to ready the lifeboat to be launched again by late afternoon.