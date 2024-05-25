The Castle in Little Haven was named in the top 10 coastal pubs by Visit Pembrokeshire.

The pub hosts live music and is an ideal venue for young families as children can play in the nearby rock pools.

The Castle is based in Little Haven. (Image: Google Maps)Owner of The Castle, Dave Lewis said: “We have been open for six years. Our seaview makes us stand out.

"We serve classic pub grub and locally sourced seafood. We also offer a wide selection of drinks such as beers and Welsh spirits.

“The atmosphere is very homely, and family-based. A lot of dog walkers come to our pub and 99% of our customers are tourists.”

The Castle has over 350 reviews on Tripadvisor with an average rating of four and a half stars out of five.

The pub's seafood is a hit with customers. (Image: Google Maps)Reviews from this month (May 2024) commend the beachside pub for its brilliant seafood and friendly service.

The most recent review said: “Best lobster and mussels ever. We had the surf and turf, and it was absolutely delicious! Lobster was fresh and tasty, and the steak was cooked to perfection.

“We also had the mussels which came in a really tasty garlic, wine and cream sauce. It was the best mussels we’ve had. We will definitely be returning. Food here is a must if you’re staying in Little Haven.

“Compliments to the chef and the bar staff who were attentive and friendly.”

There are a variety of drinks at The Castle, including Welsh spirits. (Image: Google Maps)Another review added: As we were leaving, I was asked ‘Was everything alright today? 'I replied, ‘It was more than alright, it was absolutely amazing.’ Great service and amazing food.

“I had Welsh Cawl which was fresh and flavoursome. This was followed by Welsh mussels which were perfectly cooked and there was a sauce perfect for dipping the fresh bread and butter into.

“My husband enjoyed a caramelised onion soup and a sumptuous salad.”

Meanwhile, a review from April wrote: “We popped in for a bite to eat with my daughter and the dog. We just missed the lunch menu as we arrived after 3pm, so we picked something from the main menu.

“Dogs are welcome and it’s a nice spot to have food and drink while overlooking Little Haven.”

The Castle has a four and a half star rating on Tripadvisor. (Image: Google Maps)A review from March agreed the food was good too, stating: “The Welsh Cawl was delicious and so were the mackerel sandwiches. Our friends enjoyed the gammon which was very thick.”

The pub is open every day from 11am-11pm apart from Monday when it starts serving customers at 12pm and closes at 9pm.