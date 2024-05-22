The lifeboat crew were called out at 6.47am on Monday, May 13 after a Pan-Pan call – which is used when there is a serious issue which is not immediately life threatening – from a yacht with gearbox failure just north of Thorn Island.

Angle’s lifeboat was launched due to concerns that the yacht could be in the shipping channel.

The crew were soon on the scene, and, following a conversation with the yacht’s skipper, the boat was towed to safety.

The lifeboat towed the yacht to Milford Marina, before heading back to the station and being readied for further service by 9am.

On Sunday, the lifeboat crew were called out by the coastguard following reports of a yacht with engine failure south of Skokholm Island.

The lifeboat was launched and was on the scene in around 20 minutes.

The team assessed the situation, and it was agreed to tow the 12-metre yacht back to Milford Marina.

Once the yacht was back to safety, the lifeboat was stood down and the crew returned to base. The lifeboat was readied to be launched again by 11am.