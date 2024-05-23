The president and trustees of the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society wish to offer inscribed awards to both male and female workers who have not received a Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society Farm Employee Long Service Award previously.

There were two recipients for the inscribed Awards at last year’s County Show: Darran Davies from Scleddau, Fishguard, and Richard Davies, from Treffgarn Owen, Haverfordwest.

The 2024 Long Service Awards presentation will take place on Wednesday, 14 August at 4pm, in the President’s Pavilion at the Pembrokeshire County Show and the award recipient and guest will receive complimentary entry tickets to the show.

Don't forget: Our monthly publication Pembrokeshire Farmer comes free with your copy of the Western Telegraph next week (May 29)

Adam Thorne, president of the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society said: “It gives us great pleasure as a society to reward those who have been employed for such a significant amount of time by one employer in the county. We recognise what an achievement this is and it deserves an award. We are very much looking forward to receiving applications for this year’s Long Service Award. The decision of the committee will be final.”

Conditions of the award being given are:

1. The recipient must, on the first day of the annual show, have been in service for 25 years on the same farm continuously, or continuously in the service of the same employer within Pembrokeshire.

2. The employer must be a member of the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society for the present year.

For those eligible to apply please complete the online application form and return it by 31 July 2024. If you are unable to complete the form online please contact the show office on: 01437 764331. To apply online click here or visit pembsshow.org/at-the-show/long-service-award/

Pembrokeshire County Show, the largest county agricultural show in Wales, will take place on 14 and 15 August 2024. Earlybird e-tickets and society membership details are available on the website.