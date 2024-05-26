Swanlake Bay Beach is a hidden beach in Pembrokeshire that is worth discovering.
The only walking access if from Pembrokeshire Coastal Path and Swanlake Bay is primarily a shingle beach which reveals golden sand at low tide.
The western side of the beach consists of rock pools whereas the eastern side exists in the shade of high cliffs.
The beach is so obscure and secluded that you don’t have to worry about countless tourists during the summer months.
Fishing is a good activity at Swanlake Bay because there is plenty of sea bass that populate the water.
Meanwhile, animal lovers can view a range of birdlife such as godwit, redshank, whimbrel, and curlew.
There is no designated parking at Swanlake Beach but there is parking available at nearby beaches such as Freshwater East and Manorbier which are both around 1.5 miles away.
Facilities are non-existent at Swanlake Bay - restaurants, bars, shops, and toilets are also at the villages of Manorbier and Freshwater East.
The nearest town is Tenby which is a twenty-minute drive away and has many more facilities.
Due to being so quiet, there are no lifeguards at the beach, so check the tide times before you visit.
However, dogs are allowed throughout the year and Swanlake Beach has previously won an award from the Marine Conservation Society, depicting the cleanliness of the bay.
