Gary Newell was driving a Kia Ceed on Church Lane, Jockey Fields and the B4329 in Haverfordwest on October 27.

When tested, he recorded having 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80 milligrams.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was ordered to pay £1,205 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

Newell, of Lynde Close in Bristol, was also banned from driving for 14 months at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 14.