The defendants were hauled before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court where they pleaded guilty to the offences.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

ROBBIE RALPH, 19, of Cardigan Road in Haverfordwest, was caught driving whilst high on cannabis.

Ralph was driving a Volkswagen Polo on the A40 between Slebech and Canaston Bridge on November 15. When tested, he recorded having 4.6 micrograms of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol per litre (µg/L) of blood.

The legal limit – to exclude accidental exposure – is 2µg/L.

Ralph pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 14 and was banned from driving for a year.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.

TIMOTHY CLEWS, 40, of North Court in Haverfordwest, was behind the wheel whilst high on cannabis in Narberth.

Clews was driving a Vauxhall Vivaro on Spring Gardens on January 3. When tested, he recorded having 2.5µg/L of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He pleaded guilty to drug-driving, and was disqualified from driving for three years at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 14.

Clews must also pay a £120 fine, £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.