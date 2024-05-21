This morning, two grass snakes were found at Ysgol Trewen in Cwm-Cou near Newcastle Emlyn.

The snakes were deemed unsuitable for vaccination and the centre has closed while it seeks advice from wildlife experts.

Hywel Dda Health Board posted on their Facebook page:

“We've had two extra visitors call in to our vaccination centre at Ysgol Trewen in Cwm-Cou.

We've had to advise them that the only ones currently eligible for our spring booster are:

• Adults aged 75 years and over by 30 June 2024

• Residents in care homes for older adults

• Individuals aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed.

“To make sure our visitors get a wriggle on and leave us to our vaccination work, we're temporarily closing the centre and seeking the support of wildlife experts.

“We hope that we will be able to re-open as soon as possible and we'll share an update on here.

“If you have any questions about accessing your Spring COVID-19 booster, please call us on 0300 303 8322 or email ask.hdd@wales.nhs.uk.

“Please note, our colleagues are not able to answer any reptile-related questions. Thank you for your support.”

For more information about vaccinations, visit the Hywel Dda Health Board website.