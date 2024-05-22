Adam Snooks, 42, of Cresswell Street, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with six offences.

Snooks was alleged to have assaulted a woman on Cresswell Street between April 18 and May 6, and again on May 6.

He was charged with a third offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, relating to the same woman at Cresswell Street on May 10.

Snooks was also accused of strangling the woman and one offence of criminal damage, relating to £450 of damage to her iPad and iPhone – both also on May 10.

The defendant was also charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life on May 10, after he was accused of attempting to set fire to a carpet and a rug at an address on Cresswell Street with the intent of endangering the life of another person.

No pleas were entered at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on May 13, and the case was sent to Swansea Crown Court.

Snooks was remanded in to custody, and will next appear in court on June 10.