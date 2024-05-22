Shane Goodridge, 30, of Stephen Street in Milford Haven, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charge with four offences.

Goodridge was alleged to have assaulted a man and a woman at Tesco in Pembroke Dock on May 14.

He was also accused of assaulting two police officers in Pembroke Dock on that same date.

The defendant pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 16 to two offences of assault by beating and two of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Goodridge was jailed for 22 weeks, running concurrently, for the assaults on the police officers and concurrent 12-week sentences for each of the assaults.

He must pay a total of £350 in compensation.