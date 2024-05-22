Barti Rum has received multiple accolades for Barti Cream Liqueur at the World Drinks Awards, including "Best in Country", "Best New Launch" and "Best Bottle Design."

The liqueur, launched in the Autumn of last year, also took home three "Gold" awards in both taste and design categories.

Erin Thomas, a representative at Barti Rum, expressed her joy at the product's recognition.

She said she was "overjoyed that the product had been recognised on a global stage."

Barti Rum's managing director, Fran Barnikel, recalled the initial launch and the unexpected blow of what she dubbed "The Great Cream Drought of Christmas 2023".

Ms Barnikel said: "After what people are calling ‘The Great Cream Drought of Christmas 2023’ it’s good to have such positive news, and have cream available to sell this time."

She also mentioned the product's "Best New Product" win at the Taste Wales event in October 2023.

Ms Barnikel said: "When we made the cream, we thought we would only need a small batch to take us over Christmas.

"The demand was phenomenal and we simply could not keep up.

"We had waiting lists of shops and bars desperate to get hold of it, then we won the Taste Wales award, our cream was voted the best from over a hundred Welsh products, and the demand got even more crazy."

Barti Cream is said to be like traditional Irish cream but it’s made from a coconut-derived plant base instead of dairy.

Despite its base, the cream does not taste overly of coconut.

Rather, it contains the same Vanilla, Clove, Cinnamon and Sweet citrus flavours found in the original Barti Rum.

The World Drinks Awards have been running since 2007, initially as the Whisky Awards, and have grown to become one of the most respected awarding bodies in the beverage industry.

An international panel of experts, who served as the judges at The Drinks Awards, observed chai and tropical notes in the liqueur.

A vegan-friendly option, they highlighted, its sweet taste with 'earthy notes and a hint of masala on the nose.'

An attractive feature of Barti Cream is its mixability, with no risk of curdling.

This, they said, sets it apart from competitors, holding promise for summer beverages as well as winter warmers.

Cocktail recipes such as "Peaches & Cream" and "The Cheeky Chai" incorporating Barti cream can be found on Barti's website and social media.

Barti Cream and the original Barti Spiced Rum can be found in a number of independent shops and bars across Wales and UK.

For more information, visit the Barti Rum website and social media pages.