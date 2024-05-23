Nathan John, of Richard John Road in Milford Haven, appeared at Swansea Magistrates’ Court charged with four offences.

John was accused of raping a woman in Haverfordwest on May 16.

He was also charged with assault by beating against a woman on that same date and making threats to kill her.

John was alleged to have had a knife in public in Haverfordwest.

No pleas were entered at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on May 18, and the case was sent to Swansea Crown Court.

John was remanded in custody, and will appear to enter his pleas on June 17.