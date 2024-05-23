On Friday, June 7, Circus Raj will set up its show at the De Valence Pavilion, thanks to the Night Out Scheme funded by the Arts Council of Wales.

Circus Raj hails from Rajasthan, a place renowned for its spectacular street circus performers.

The cast, comprised of aerialists, acrobats, musicians, and slack-rope walkers, will bring a vibrant and fast-moving extravaganza filled with intrigue, drama, daring feats, music, laughter and surprise.

The characters, notably the giant puppets and the fakir, are expected to wow audiences with their 'eye-watering' displays of courage and bravery.

The team behind Circus Raj has toured extensively across Europe, beginning in the summer of 2015 through to 2019 and most recently in the summers of 2022-23.

They have also been known as D & F Bros. Grand Indian Circus, part of CIRCUS250.

The summer of 2024 will bring a new chapter for the revitalised Circus Raj, set to capture the hearts and minds of viewers of all ages with the new show.

Over the years, the circus has teemed life into festivals like Glastonbury and Camp Bestival, theatres including The Lowry in Salford, and even arts centres.

The group was also previously commissioned to perform a four-week residency for The Travelling Circus cabaret at Mercato Metropolitano, London.

Tickets for this high-energy spectacle cost £5 each, as Circus Raj aims to ensure everyone who wishes to experience this unique show can.