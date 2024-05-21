However, other possible causes include cold temperatures, stress, circulation issues, nerve disorders, and more.

An underlying condition may also need treatment, but home remedies such as using a heating pad or wearing slippers can also help.

But when can cold feet become a real worry? Well, if you experience this during the warmer months, you won't be blamed for thinking something might be wrong.

Here is all you need to know about cold feet as per Healthline.

What causes cold feet?





There are several different causes of cold feet. Sometimes, the simplest reason is a lack of warmth. If you’re in jeans and a t-shirt and your feet are bare, it makes sense that they may get cold first. However, there are other causes as well.

Poor circulation

This is one of the most common causes of cold feet. Poor circulation can make it difficult for enough warm blood to get to your feet regularly, keeping them cooler than the rest of your body.

Circulation problems can come as a result of a heart condition, where the heart struggles to pump blood through the body at a quick enough pace. Poor circulation can result from sitting too much from a sedentary lifestyle. If you sit at a desk all day for work, you may experience this. Smoking can also cause poor circulation.

Anaemia

Anaemia develops when you have a shortage of red blood cells. This is another common cause of cold feet, especially in severe cases of anaemia.

Iron-deficiency anaemia can occur even in otherwise very healthy people. It can be treated relatively easily with diet changes and supplements.

Type 1 and type 2 diabetes

Diabetes can cause not only feet that are cold to the touch, but also feet that feel cold due to nerve damage.

Other symptoms may include numbness or tingling in the feet. If you’re experiencing any symptoms of nerve damage in the feet, see your doctor, and take extra care to check them for cuts or injuries.

Hypothyroidism

This condition occurs when the thyroid is underactive and doesn’t produce enough thyroid hormone. This interferes with the body’s metabolism. Since metabolism controls both the heartbeat and the body’s temperature, an underactive thyroid could contribute to reduced circulation and colder feet.

Other less common causes of cold feet include:

peripheral vascular disease, or narrowing of the arteries due to plaques

Raynaud’s phenomenon, where blood vessels spasm

arteriosclerosis

nerve damage from other causes

When should I see a doctor?

If you’ve noticed that you have cold feet, you can ask your doctor about it.

Make an appointment with your doctor as soon as possible if you experience cold feet and:

sores on your toes and fingers that are taking a long time to heal

fatigue

weight changes

fever

joint pain

any changes in your skin, such as a rash or skin thickening

You should also call your doctor right away if your feet feel cold but your skin doesn’t feel cold to the touch. This could be a symptom of a neurological condition.