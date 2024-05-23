A breeding pair of cotton-top tamarins, called Raymond and Raquel, are the latest additions to the Pembrokeshire zoo.

These irresistibly cute primates are a critically endangered species, making their arrival all the more significant.

Five-year-old Raymond - or Ray for short, hails from the Shaldon Wildlife Trust in Devon and Raquel, four, travelled from the Cotswold Wildlife Park.

Ray and Raquel have settled into their new home (Image: Folly Farm)

The move was recommended by the studbook keeper for the species, as part of a pan-European breeding programme.

The pair arrived just two weeks ago and are already displaying signs of comfort and affection towards each other, such as grooming each other's fur.

Ray has quickly established himself as the more inquisitive of the pair, while Raquel prefers to sit back and watch.

In terms of diet, both tamarins enjoy greens, root veg and insects, with sweet potato emerging as a clear favourite.

The cotton-top tamarin, identifiable by its crest of fluffy white hair, ranks among the smallest of primates.

Classified as critically endangered, the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List estimates just 2,000 adult members of the species remain in the wild, predominantly in the tropical forests of northwest Columbia.

Illegal pet trading, scientific capture and habitat destruction have led to their severe population decrease.

Keeper Kim Cartwright said: "We're so excited to welcome Ray and Raquel to our zoo family.

"They're an adorable addition but more importantly, being such a rare species in the wild, it's an opportunity to educate our guests about these animals and the plights they face.

It is hoped that they will start to breed (Image: Folly Farm)

"They're settling in really well so far and are so much fun to watch because they’re so active.

"We hope they become a breeding pair and we can one day welcome the pitter patter of tiny primate infants - which will be excellent news for the critically endangered species, as well as exciting for us and our visitors!"

The diminutive duo share Folly Farm's Tropical Trails enclosure with African dwarf crocodiles, amphibians, fish, reptiles, fruit bats and sloths.

There are around 2,000 cotton tailed tamarins in the wild, putting the species on the critically endangered list (Image: Folly Farm)

The keepers have thoughtfully designed an accommodating habitat for Ray and Raquel with climbing spaces, nest-boxes and shaded sections for their privacy.

There are also plans for an outdoor area extension in the second stage of the development.

Guests have the chance to observe Ray and Raquel this half term.