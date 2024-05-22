A popular ice-cream shop and café in a Pembrokeshire town centre has suddenly shut down.
The long-established Welsh company Cadwaladers have pulled out of its premises in Tenby’s Tudor Square.
This is the second Cadwaladers closure in Wales this month.
The company - which styles itself 'The Home of Welsh Ice-Cream' - closed its Barry Island store on May 6, said to be because of the economic climate and a downturn in business.
In a discussion on Facebook as to what had happened to the Tenby store, one commentator said: "Just closed overnight".
Another reported that the shop would be "re-opening soon with new tenants".
Established in North Wales in 1927, Cadwaladers currently trades in Cardiff Bay, Porthcawl in south Wales, Criccieth, Porthmadog and Betws-y-Coed in north Wales and Trentham Gardens shopping centre in Staffordshire.
The Western Telegraph has contacted the company for a comment.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here