The long-established Welsh company Cadwaladers have pulled out of its premises in Tenby’s Tudor Square.

This is the second Cadwaladers closure in Wales this month.

The company - which styles itself 'The Home of Welsh Ice-Cream' - closed its Barry Island store on May 6, said to be because of the economic climate and a downturn in business.

In a discussion on Facebook as to what had happened to the Tenby store, one commentator said: "Just closed overnight".

Cadwaladers occupied a prominent position in Tenby's Tudor Square. (Image: Google |Street View)

Another reported that the shop would be "re-opening soon with new tenants".

Established in North Wales in 1927, Cadwaladers currently trades in Cardiff Bay, Porthcawl in south Wales, Criccieth, Porthmadog and Betws-y-Coed in north Wales and Trentham Gardens shopping centre in Staffordshire.

The Western Telegraph has contacted the company for a comment.