A Pembrokeshire motorist has been handed a suspended sentence after crashing his vehicle and found over the drink drive limit.
Davies Thomas, of Haven Road, Haverfordwest, was more than four-and-a-half times over the limit when he crashed his Vauxhall Combo van he was driving on Cross Hands in Canaston Bridge on April 24.
When breathalysed, Thomas recorded having 159 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.
The 66-year-old pleaded guilty to drink-driving, and was banned from driving for three years at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 14.
Thomas was sentenced to eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, due to the high level of alcohol in his breath and being involved in a crash. He must complete 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days and pay £85 in costs and a £154 surcharge.
