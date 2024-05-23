Heidi Bonal-Romero, was driving on Day’s roundabout in Haverfordwest on February 1 while having 121 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

The legal blood alcohol limit is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

The 54-year-old pleaded guilty, and was banned from driving for three years.

Bonal-Romero, of Cairn Avenue in Dumfries, was fined £120 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 16. She must also pay £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.