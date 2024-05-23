A woman caught driving over the drink drive limit in Haverfordwest has been handed a three year ban.
Heidi Bonal-Romero, was driving on Day’s roundabout in Haverfordwest on February 1 while having 121 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.
The legal blood alcohol limit is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.
The 54-year-old pleaded guilty, and was banned from driving for three years.
Bonal-Romero, of Cairn Avenue in Dumfries, was fined £120 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 16. She must also pay £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here