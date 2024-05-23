A domestic violence protection order was made to protect a Narberth man from Amy Woolston on February 20 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Woolston, 20, of Vine Road in Johnston, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court last week charged with breaching the protection order and assaulting two police officers.

It was alleged that she met up with the man in Whitland on May 15.

The court heard that this was the second time she had breached the order. She was jailed for 35 days at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on March 9 after meeting up with the man in Carmarthen on February 27 – just a week after the order was imposed.

Woolston was also alleged to have assaulted two officers at Haverfordwest police station on May 15, with the court hearing that she bit and spat at the officers.

She pleaded guilty on May 16 to two offences of assault by beating of an emergency worker and admitted breaching the domestic violence protection order.

The defendant was jailed for 18 weeks for each of the assaults, running concurrently, and received a concurrent six week sentence for the breach.

She must also pay £100 in compensation to both police officers.