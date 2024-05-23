The staff had been working closely with the Hywel Dda UHB, who delivered information sessions about employment opportunities within county-based NHS sites.

These sites include hospitals, pharmacies, and GP surgeries.

Presentations were given, detailing how to structure applications effectively to secure an interview.

The attendees learnt about the different roles within the NHS and the benefits attached as well as insights into unpaid but rewarding volunteering opportunities as well as gaining work experience in various departments.

Such experiences, although unpaid, offer experiences on a CV and present avenues to engage the trained NHS staff on how unpaid positions could transition into rewarding careers.

One of Pembrokeshire's prime employers, Bluestone Resorts is similarly offering job interviews at the Jobcentres at scheduled times during the year.

However, jobseekers are advised to undertake their research to increase their chances of employment.

For those claiming benefits, their work coaches bear the requisite knowledge in ethos.

Those not on benefits are encouraged to look up the Careers Wales website and try and arrange an interview with a Careers Wales advisor.

Fred Hatton, of the DWP Employer and Partnership team, said: "Our work coaches say the best part of their job is seeing someone succeed in their employment goals.

"Giving people extra time and tailored support so they get the extra help needed to overcome barriers can make a huge difference to someone’s life."

Despite a dip in national vacancies, pre-pandemic job vacancy figures have been surpassed, with several openings needing to be filled across the UK.

Jobcentre coaches and employment engagement staff are relentlessly aiding employers to find the right candidates for their vacancies and helping individuals secure jobs, regardless of their situation.

Around 900,000 job vacancies need to be filled, bearing testament to the growing economy and the financial buoyancy that employment will bring.

Jobcentre staff are indeed supportive of businesses struggling to fill their vacancies.

A recent event, the Pembrokeshire social care jobs fair, showcased efforts by the Jobcentre staff to directly link jobseekers to employers.

Jobseekers can utilise the DWP’s 'FindaJob' platform to scour the available positions.