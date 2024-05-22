With staycations becoming increasingly popular since the pandemic, there has been an influx of tourists flocking to holiday hotspots across the UK including the likes of Tenby, Edinburgh and Brighton.

But if you are looking for somewhere just as nice, but a little less crowded The Telegraph has come up with the solution, compiling a list of Britain’s best "little-known hip towns" worth visiting.

5 perfect spots for a summer staycation

Introducing the list, the news outlet said: "For a warmer welcome and fewer queues, ditch the likes of Brighton and Edinburgh in favour of their up-and-coming neighbours.

"Overtourism, Instagram and a pandemic-induced domestic tourism surge that has morphed into a major trend mean the UK’s most popular destinations are crowded and clamorous in the sunnier seasons – and, in some cases, year-round.

"But, since we fell in love with such European second-tier destinations as Bergamo, Bilbao, Bergen and Nîmes – opened up by no-frills flights – how about swapping swamped UK towns for their hip sisters?"

This list has a little something for everyone featuring suburbs, similar-sized rivals to some of the UK's most popular holiday destinations and a few "secret little gems".

The Telegraph continued: "What can you expect (from these locations)?

"Warmer, more personalised service. Smaller local restaurants and quieter pubs. Less competition for hotel rooms. You’ll also experience a sense of discovery and of not following the traffic – two holy grails of good travels."

Britain's best "little-known hip towns" worth visiting

The best little-known hip towns in Britain, according to The Telegraph, are:

Leith (instead of Edinburgh)

Worthing (instead of Brighton)

St Leonards-on-Sea (instead of Hastings)

Leigh-on-Sea (instead of Southend)

Lytham (instead of Blackpool)

Staithes (instead of Whitby)

Kingsbridge (instead of Salcombe)

Saundersfoot (instead of Tenby)

Ross-on-Wye (instead Hay-on-Wye)

Formby (instead of Southport)

Saundersfoot among Britain's best "little-known hip towns"





Saundersfoot was named as one of Britain's best "little-known hip towns" as an alternative to its Pembrokeshire neighbour Tenby.

Saundersfoot was recognised for its "distractingly lovely" beach and was described by The Telegraph as the "perfect bolthole for those who want to see West Wales’s sights".

RECOMMENDED READING:

The news outlet said: "Pembrokeshire Coast Path walkers sometimes miss Saundersfoot’s miniature centre, not least because its beach is so distractingly lovely and you can’t really see much of the housing or shops from the shoreline.

"That is, though, the point. This is a perfect bolthole for those who want to see West Wales’s sights and lively towns but also enjoy quiet, sunset-watching downtime in the evening.

"While Tenby is pretty enough and great fun, it can feel a bit relentless.

"Saundersfoot, just three miles to the north, is a deceptively large village with terraced cottage, a smart spa hotel, nice pubs and the landmark Coast restaurant overlooking the beach (soon to be rebranded as Lan y Mor)."