The Pembrokeshire Library Service, which many residents love and utilise, is facing changes due to cost reduction measures across Pembrokeshire County Council’s services.

"Like every department in the Council, we have to reduce our costs," said new council leader Cllr Jon Harvey.

"It is imperative that we do so with a full understanding of what people need from our library services."

Cllr Harvey has announced an extensive library needs assessment exercise, seeking input from residents.

This initiative aims to direct resources to those most in need and includes public meetings, focus groups, one-to-one discussions with key stakeholders and a survey.

"This is an opportunity for local people to help us to shape the future of libraries in the county."

"Nine years ago, the library service faced similar budget challenges and undertook a similar needs assessment.

"That work led to the creation of a number of important partnerships with local communities," Cllr Harvey recounted.

The engagement programme, featuring a questionnaire survey and public meetings, began on May 15 and continues until August 6.

Meetings will be held at Fishguard Town Hall on June 10, County Hall in Haverfordwest on June 12, Pembroke Town Hall on June 17, Pater Hall in Pembroke Dock on June 19, Tenby's Greenhill Centre on June 25 and Milford Haven Library on June 27.

Feedback will be used to develop formal consultation options.

The meetings are accessible to anyone who wishes to attend.