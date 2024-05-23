Both services, the Puffin Shuttle and the Strumble Shuttle, will resume operations on the Pembrokeshire coast on Saturday, May 25.

The Puffin Shuttle (service 400), operated by Richards Bros, runs between St Davids and Marloes, stopping at various coastal points including Little Haven, Druidston, St Brides and Martins Haven.

Similarly, the Strumble Shuttle (service 404), also by Richards Bros, navigates the coast road between St Davids and Fishguard, including stops at Abereiddy for Blue Lagoon, Porthgain and Strumble Head.

A third bus service, the Coastal Cruiser (service 387/388), will also shift to its summer timetable on the same day.

This service, run by Pembrokeshire County Council, tours the scenic Angle peninsula.

The three bus services will run daily until Sunday, September 29, 2024.

The Celtic Coaster (service 403), operated by Sarah Bell, increases its frequency around the St Davids peninsula during the May half-term and throughout July and August, where it will be running every half hour.

The services have been developed by the Pembrokeshire Greenways Partnership, thanks to funding from the county council, Welsh Government and the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

Councillor Rhys Sinnett expressed his hopes for the revitalised services.

He said: "Our coastal buses are a key part of our local public transport network, making it easy for both locals and visitors to get around the Pembrokeshire coast without having to use a car.

"We hope as many people as possible make use of these services so that they can have a hassle-free way of enjoying our beautiful county."

Extra bus services will also run this summer in the Tenby area.

The open-topped Tenby Coaster will run daily from May 25 to September 14.

Furthermore, the Taf Valley will introduce extra journeys on the 351 route from Kilgetty to Tenby from July 20 to September 13, including a return journey on Sundays.

Those interested can find more bus information in the forthcoming 2024 Coastal Bus timetable booklet, or by contacting the Pembrokeshire County Council directly.