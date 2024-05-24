Alfie Shelley, 25, was due to stand trial at Swansea Crown Court accused of assaulting and strangling his mother on Boxing Day.

Shelley had pleaded guilty to battery and strangulation in January, claiming that he “doesn’t accept” there was any confrontation with his mother and calling her a liar.

On the day of trial, Shelley was charged with a further offence of battery relating to the same incident, which he pleaded guilty to.

The prosecution said this plea as acceptable.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Alycia Carpanini, prosecuting, told the court that police were called to Shelley’s grandfather’s address in the early hours of December 26.

The defendant’s mum told officers that her son had arrived drunk at the address, and they argued.

After his mum called him “weird”, Shelley threatened her and grabbed her by the throat, Ms Carpanini said.

“The defendant put his hand around his mother’s neck. He did cause some pain but her airways weren’t restricted,” she said.

Shelley was arrested, and denied the offences in interview. He also told officers that he was not drunk and “had only had four pints”, Ms Carpanini said.

The prosecution asked for a six-month restraining order to provide “a cooling off period”.

“Moving forward she wants to have a relationship with her son,” Ms Carpanini said.

The court heard that Shelley, of no fixed abode, had five previous convictions for nine offences.

Jon Tarrant, in mitigation, said: “His relationship with his mother is somewhat problematic.

“His sister acts as a go-between.

“Mr Shelley admits part of his problem is alcohol.”

Mr Tarrant said the defendant was “relatively lightly convicted”, and that he had been in custody since December 29 – effectively serving the equivalent of a 10-month sentence.

“This behaviour towards your mother needs to finish,” Judge Geraint Walters told Shelley.

He sentenced the defendant to four months for battery – meaning that he will be released imminently, and also ordered a six-month restraining order.

The prosecution offered no evidence on the remaining two charges, and not guilty verdicts were entered.