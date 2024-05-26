Plans are in hand for Tenby to mark the 80th anniversary of the D Day landings with a special beacon lighting ceremony on Castle Hill.
Instead of lighting beacons to mark his coronation last year His Majesty, The King requested that they be lit on June 6 to mark the anniversary of Operation Overlord.
The largest naval, air and land operation in history, the World War Two landings at Normandy in 1944 saw the opening of Europe’s Second Front which would eventually lead to the downfall of Hitler’s Nazi regime 11 months later.
Procession to Castle Hill
The mayor of Tenby, Cllr. Dai Morgan, fellow councillors, representatives of Tenby Royal British Legion and local cadet units, will leave Castle Square at Tenby Harbour at approximately 8.50 pm on Thursday June 6 to process up to Castle Hill.
There, following the reading of the International D Day Tribute, Cllr. Morgan will light Tenby’s beacon to form part of a UK-wide chain of beacons and Lamp Lights of Peace at 9.15 pm.
All are welcome to join in at this commemoration.
Earlier in the day, at 11 am, the Mayor will also lay a wreath at the town’s war memorial in remembrance of all those who gave their lives during the landings.
