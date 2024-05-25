In January 2023, there was great excitement when the Tardis appeared on the Pembrokeshire coast path and Dr Who’s new sidekick, Ruby Sunday, was spotted filming near Proud Giltar, between Penally and Lydstep.

The much-loved cult BBC Wales show, which has just celebrated its 60th anniversary, features its fifteenth doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, who was critically acclaimed for his role in Sex Education.

He and Ruby Sunday, played by former Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson, were introduced to viewers in the Dr Who Christmas Special.

The new series got underway with a double bill on May 11, with today's Episode 4, entitled 73 Yards, said to be inspired by Welsh folk horror

Episodes of the latest run are premiering first at midnight on iPlayer in a somewhat controversial move, but those committed to the traditional routine can tune into BBC One to watch Episode 4 at 6:50pm today, Saturday May 25.