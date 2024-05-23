The college has teamed up with Pembrokeshire Classic Car Club (PCCC) to whip up interest in car maintenance courses.

These are aimed at both beginners and experienced folks interested in cars.

Classic cars were a showstopper at the college's recent event, piquing the interest of visitors across various age groups.

Nigel Richards from the college's motor department said: "Collaborating with the Pembrokeshire Classic Car Club, presents a fantastic opportunity to make our college's automotive expertise and facilities accessible to all car enthusiasts, and our college is committed to strengthening our ties with Pembrokeshire Classic Car Club".

Currently, Pembrokeshire College offers a basic car maintenance evening class, which runs for one evening a week over a six-week period, recurring three to four times a year.

This gives participants a chance to work on their own vehicles while gaining invaluable skills.

The college also has plans of launching a dedicated Classic Car Maintenance evening programme if there's enough interest.

Mike Chilton, chairman of the PCCC, said: "By working in partnership with the College and their extensive facilities we will be able to encourage and support the next generation of car enthusiasts".

The College is planning to offer day courses and experiences to the club members and the local community, including understanding modern hybrid and electric vehicles.

For more information or to express interest in future courses, contact Pembrokeshire College.

If you'd like to get in touch with the PCCC, you can contact them via pccclubsecretary2@gmail.com.