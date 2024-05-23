Keep Wales Tidy's 'Tidy Wales Awards' is set to honour environmental heroes in 2024.

The awards, sponsored by Wales & West Housing, date back to 1990 and recognise individuals, groups, schools, and businesses that go above and beyond to safeguard environments, promote cleanliness, and encourage sustainability.

The 2024 Tidy Wales Awards includes categories such as Volunteer of the Year, Circular Economy Innovation Award, and Beautiful Coast Award.

Nominations for oneself, a group, a school, an organisation, friends, family, or colleagues are allowed.

The nominated entries will then be shortlisted, and the nominees would be invited to an award ceremony in Cardiff in September.

Owen Derbyshire, chief executive for Keep Wales Tidy, spoke about the awards' legacy.

He said: "Since 1990, the Tidy Wales Awards have given us the opportunity to shine a light on unsung environmental heroes across the country.

"A lot has changed in this time; but what has remained constant is the passion and determination of the individuals, groups, schools, businesses, and other partners we have the honour of working with.

"We can’t wait to hear all the inspirational stories from our 2024 nominees."

Wales & West Housing group chief executive, Anne Hinchey, shared their motivation for supporting the event.

She said: "We are pleased to sponsor the Tidy Wales Awards, to celebrate the people who go out of their way to care for the environment.

"We want our residents to be proud of the areas where they live; whether that’s creating places where nature can thrive, creating community gardens to grow their own food or keeping their streets litter-free.

"The Tidy Wales Awards play an important role in championing the volunteers, schools and organisations who help to make Wales an even more beautiful place for us and future generations."

Nominations for the Tidy Wales Awards will close on June 21, 2024.

Entries can be submitted online at the Keep Wales Tidy website or via voice note or video.