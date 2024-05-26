The Western Telegraph Camera Club now has 3,200 members and every day brings some lovely pictures of the Pembrokeshire coast, countryside and creatures to the friendly Facebook group.

And our keen photographers are always out and about, this week capturing sunset sights, a quizzical cow, unusual views and floral scenes.

Enjoy browsing through the pictures below.

If you'd like to join the Western Telegraph Camera Club, with the chance to have your own photographs featured on Facebook, online or in the paper, just head over to Facebook to sign up.

Unusual aspect

Western Telegraph: Tenby is framed by the old lime kilns at Kiln Park in this delightfully-different view.Tenby is framed by the old lime kilns at Kiln Park in this delightfully-different view. (Image: Lucy Crockford)

What's the time?

Western Telegraph: This fascinating close-up of a dandelion clock is a reminder of the beauty of nature.This fascinating close-up of a dandelion clock is a reminder of the beauty of nature. (Image: Deborah O'Brien)

Colours in the sky

Western Telegraph: A super sunset over Thorne Island.A super sunset over Thorne Island. (Image: Guy Candler)

Here's looking at moo!

Western Telegraph: If animals could talk.....!If animals could talk.....! (Image: Val Colella)

Mellow yellow

Western Telegraph: A peaceful scene with a vibrant spring carpet.A peaceful scene with a vibrant spring carpet. (Image: Chris Wilson)

Sundown sight

Western Telegraph: A lovely sclene at Broad Haven North at the end of the day.A lovely sclene at Broad Haven North at the end of the day. (Image: Kath Brookes)

 