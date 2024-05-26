And our keen photographers are always out and about, this week capturing sunset sights, a quizzical cow, unusual views and floral scenes.

Enjoy browsing through the pictures below.





If you'd like to join the Western Telegraph Camera Club, with the chance to have your own photographs featured on Facebook, online or in the paper, just head over to Facebook to sign up.

Unusual aspect

Tenby is framed by the old lime kilns at Kiln Park in this delightfully-different view. (Image: Lucy Crockford)

What's the time?





This fascinating close-up of a dandelion clock is a reminder of the beauty of nature. (Image: Deborah O'Brien)

Colours in the sky

A super sunset over Thorne Island. (Image: Guy Candler)

Here's looking at moo!





If animals could talk.....! (Image: Val Colella)

Mellow yellow

A peaceful scene with a vibrant spring carpet. (Image: Chris Wilson)

Sundown sight

A lovely sclene at Broad Haven North at the end of the day. (Image: Kath Brookes)