Reginald Hughes

HUGHES Reginald (Reggie) Haverfordwest The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Monday 13th May of Mr

Rhys Vaughan

VAUGHAN Rhys Fishguard Tragically at his home on Monday 13th May, Rhys of Fishguard

Sophia Barbara Ann JONES

JONES Sophia Barbara Ann Treletert, Sir Benfro (11/09/35 - 06/05/24) Bu farw Barbara o 'Manite', Treletert, Sir Benfro, yn…

Audrey Owens

OWENS Audrey Tenby The death occurred peacefully at Belmont Court Nursing Home, Tenby on Thursday 9th May of Audrey Owens…

David Thomas Redd

REDD David Thomas Johnston The death occurred suddenly on Saturday 11th May 2024 of Mr

Elaine Turpin

TURPIN Elaine Peacefully at her home on Saturday, May 11, Elaine of New Moat

Morris Richard MAXWELL

MAXWELL Morris Richard Penarth (formerly of Cosheston), passed away peacefully Friday 10th May 2024 at Llandough Hospital…

William David Hywel James

JAMES William David Hywel Narberth Peacefully on Saturday, 11th May at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, Hywel, of…

Sylvia Louvain Davies (nee Williams)

DAVIES Sylvia Louvain (nee Williams) Formerly of Pelcomb Cross, Haverfordwest and retired teacher from Mount Airey School

Alice Joan Davies

DAVIES Alice Joan Narberth Peacefully on Saturday, 10th May at Park House Court, Nursing Home, Tenby

John Maynard

MAYNARD John 18/01/1931 19/05/2024

Margaret Elizabeth Havard

HAVARD Margaret Elizabeth Peacefully at Llwyndyrys Care Home, Llechryd on Thursday 9th May 2024 aged 94

