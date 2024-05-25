The Western Telegraph has published 12 death notices this week.
Every week, the Western Telegraph publishes death notices and funeral announcements from the families of loved ones who have passed away.
As well as appearing in print, our death notice pages will remain online as a lasting tribute to the memory of those we have lost.
Anyone who wishes to send their own message of condolence can do so by visiting the deceased's death notice page.
Here are the most recent notices placed in the Western Telegraph:
Reginald Hughes
HUGHES Reginald (Reggie) Haverfordwest The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Monday 13th May of Mr
Rhys Vaughan
VAUGHAN Rhys Fishguard Tragically at his home on Monday 13th May, Rhys of Fishguard
Sophia Barbara Ann JONES
JONES Sophia Barbara Ann Treletert, Sir Benfro (11/09/35 - 06/05/24) Bu farw Barbara o 'Manite', Treletert, Sir Benfro, yn…
Audrey Owens
OWENS Audrey Tenby The death occurred peacefully at Belmont Court Nursing Home, Tenby on Thursday 9th May of Audrey Owens…
David Thomas Redd
REDD David Thomas Johnston The death occurred suddenly on Saturday 11th May 2024 of Mr
Elaine Turpin
TURPIN Elaine Peacefully at her home on Saturday, May 11, Elaine of New Moat
Morris Richard MAXWELL
MAXWELL Morris Richard Penarth (formerly of Cosheston), passed away peacefully Friday 10th May 2024 at Llandough Hospital…
William David Hywel James
JAMES William David Hywel Narberth Peacefully on Saturday, 11th May at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, Hywel, of…
Sylvia Louvain Davies (nee Williams)
DAVIES Sylvia Louvain (nee Williams) Formerly of Pelcomb Cross, Haverfordwest and retired teacher from Mount Airey School
Alice Joan Davies
DAVIES Alice Joan Narberth Peacefully on Saturday, 10th May at Park House Court, Nursing Home, Tenby
John Maynard
MAYNARD John 18/01/1931 19/05/2024
Margaret Elizabeth Havard
HAVARD Margaret Elizabeth Peacefully at Llwyndyrys Care Home, Llechryd on Thursday 9th May 2024 aged 94
