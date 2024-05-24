Last week, 60 students along with 16 staff members from Neyland Community School, Prendergast Community School, Pennar Community School, Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi and Haverfordwest High School made a trip to the Bassin d'Arcachon.

The trip was courtesy of a Taith-funded initiative. Taith - meaning 'journey' - is Wales' international learning exchange programme.

Far from being a mere tour, this voyage was filled with activities aimed at fostering modern foreign language skills and cultural exchange with French school children.

These young ambassadors had lessons, engaged in art, maths, danced, played games and even visited Biscarosse beach and the Dune de Pilat - Europe's largest natural sand dune.

This facilitated hands-on beach and environmental studies as sustainability was a vital theme of this trip.

One important stop was Sanguinet town, which has been twinned with Neyland for more than a decade.

Here, the children interacted with the mayor and twinning committee in a town hall reception, tasting local dishes and expanding their culinary horizons.

The group’s conduct made a lasting, positive impression, advancing the twinning friendships, as well as establishing groundwork for a reciprocal visit by up to 20 French children next year.