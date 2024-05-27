Based in Llandeloy, the farmhouse has four bedrooms, three separate letting cottages, a custom-built lodge, and private gardens.

The three cottages are based to the side of the main farmhouse with their own parking areas, and they are perfect for letting or hosting extended family members.

There are three acres of land surrounding the farmhouse and cottages. (Image: Rightmove)

There are four bedrooms in the main house. (Image: Rightmove)

The three separate cottages are called The Cabin, The Stable and The Tackroom. (Image: Rightmove)The listing on Rightmove offers the opportunity to live in a luxury farmhouse while benefitting from a lucrative income stream.

On the ground floor of the main house there is an entrance hall, cloakroom, kitchen, walk in pantry, utility room, covered rear porch, sitting room, an office, a drawing room, and the master bedroom with an en-suite shower room.

The master bedroom is characterised by its own staircase from the ground floor, a large window and high ceilings with exposed A frame beams.

On the first floor, there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Bedroom two consists of a double-sized bed with a large window overlooking the front of the home, whereas bedroom three has a twin bed with windows that look out to the side of the property.

The back garden of the main house consists of fruit trees. (Image: Rightmove)

The Tackroom is the largest of the three cottages. (Image: Rightmove)

The Stable is a two-floor cottage with a double bedroom. (Image: Rightmove)Bedroom four is ideal for small children with its bunk beds, rooflight and window towards the front of the house.

Meanwhile, the family bedroom includes a roll top bath, a separate shower, a hand basin, and a lavatory.

Behind the main house there is a fenced garden with a large lawned area and fruit trees.

The Cabin is a wooden-clad cabin located away from the main house overlooking a meadow which offers a large double bedroom, shower room, open living space and large patio facing southwards.

The Stable is a two-floor cottage – it features a well-equipped kitchen on the ground floor and a double bedroom on the first floor.

Off the bedroom there is a shower room, and the front of the cottage is perfect for catching sun rays during the summer.

The Tackroom is next to The Stable and is the largest of the three cottages.

There is an open-plan living area on the ground floor with a dining area and kitchen to one side and a doubled bedroom and twin bedroom on the first floor along with a family bathroom.

To access the property there is a shared driveway that brings you up from the country lane and then a private gated driveway leads down to the farmhouse and cottages.

For more information about the farmhouse, check out the listing on Rightmove.