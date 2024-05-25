All businesses are legally required to be inspected by the local authority and receive a score from one to five.

Zero indicates that urgent improvement is required while five means standards are excellent.

There are three elements that businesses are assessed on:

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Adequate pest control for food hygiene, suitable layout, ventilation, and hand washing facilities.

Hygienic food handling: Storing, cooling, reheating, cooking, and preparing food in a hygienic manner.

Management of food safety: Evidence that staff are aware of food safety, making sure food is safe to eat and assurance from the food safety officer that standards will be maintained.

The information in this article is as listed from May 23, 2024, and all ratings can be found on the Food Standards Agency website.

The Lord Nelson

Address: The Lord Nelson Hotel Hamilton Terrace, Milford Haven

Pembrokeshire, SA73 3AW

Date of inspection: December 5, 2023

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Hygienic food handling: Good

Management of food safety: Good