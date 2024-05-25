A Pembrokeshire business has been awarded a five-star food hygiene rating.
All businesses are legally required to be inspected by the local authority and receive a score from one to five.
Zero indicates that urgent improvement is required while five means standards are excellent.
There are three elements that businesses are assessed on:
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Adequate pest control for food hygiene, suitable layout, ventilation, and hand washing facilities.
- Hygienic food handling: Storing, cooling, reheating, cooking, and preparing food in a hygienic manner.
- Management of food safety: Evidence that staff are aware of food safety, making sure food is safe to eat and assurance from the food safety officer that standards will be maintained.
The information in this article is as listed from May 23, 2024, and all ratings can be found on the Food Standards Agency website.
The Lord Nelson
Address: The Lord Nelson Hotel Hamilton Terrace, Milford Haven
Pembrokeshire, SA73 3AW
Date of inspection: December 5, 2023
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
Hygienic food handling: Good
Management of food safety: Good
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel